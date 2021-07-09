Charles C. Starner, age 73, of Gardners, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home. He was born Wednesday, February 4, 1948, in Gardners, the son of the late Cornelius S. and Pearl I. (Dennis) Starner.
Charley graduated from Bermudian Springs High School in 1968. He was formerly employed as a field superintendent by McCoy Brothers Inc. in Carlisle for 31 years. He was a member of Ira E. Lady American Legion Post 262 in Biglerville, Shoshonean Gun Club and Eagles of Gettysburg. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sports.
He served in the US Marine Corps from 1968 to 1972. He attained the rank of sergeant and served during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Diane F. (Taylor) Starner. He is also survived by one daughter, Tina M. and husband Travis Slonaker of Biglerville; one son, Chad E. Starner of Gardners; two grandchildren, Jayden and Jason Slonaker; two sisters, Brenda Ahlers and Crystal Hertz, of York Springs; and three brothers, Rodney Starner of New Oxford, Nathan Starner of York Springs, and Grover “Butch” Starner of Dillsburg. He was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn “Sue” Decker.
Professional services entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private memorial services will be held at Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville, with Rev. Melissa Madera officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Oakside Community Park, P.O. Box 38, Biglerville, PA 17307.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.