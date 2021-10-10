Clarence K. Williams

Jake Myers, Fairfield Football: Jake passed for 228 yards and a TD, rushed for a TD, and kicked the winning field goal in a 31-30 victory over Hanover

Brylee Rodgers, Biglerville Girls' Soccer: Brylee had 5 goals and 4 assists in 3 games to reach the 100-point career scoring plateau as a junior.

Josh Blose, Littlestown Boys' Soccer: Josh scored 5 goals in 3 games for his 21st goal of the season, breaking his own school record set last year.

Ally Mathis, New Oxford Field Hockey: Ally notched 5 goals in a pair of wins for the Colonials, including 4 against South Western

Andrew Gastley, Gettysburg Football: Andrew caught 4 passes for 88 yards and a TD, and returned a kickoff for a TD in a 70-26 win over Eastern York

