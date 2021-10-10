Clarence K. Williams, 69, Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 at York Manor Care North, York.
He was born Oct. 21, 1951 the son of the late Frank and Myrtle Stoner Williams, Sr. Clarence is survived by his wife, Diane Crouse Williams.
Clarence was a veteran of the US Army. For many years he was employed at the Gettysburg Foundry and later at Knouse Foods. He also worked at various auto garages in the area as a mechanic. He also worked at Aero Energy for some years. He always enjoyed working with automobiles, woodworking and fishing.
In addition to his wife he is survived by a daughter, Michelle Weikert and her husband Rodney of McSherrystown; two sons, Frank Williams of Georgia, Kenneth Williams of New Oxford; seven grandchildren: Daniel, Amanda, Hailey, Regan, Addyson, Stephen, and Miranda; four great-grandchildren: Rhyan, Kason, Camden, and Brooklyn; a sister, Alice Wideman of Travelers Rest, S.C. And also Sid Williams (brother-cousin). He was predeceased by two brothers; Frank Williams, Jr. and Dale Williams and a sister, Olena Williams.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603 or the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.