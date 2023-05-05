Betty K. (Kuhn) Arter, age 94, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2023 at SpiriTrust Lutheran – the Village at Utz Terrace in Hanover. She was the wife of the late Clarence J. “Joe” Arter who passed away on February 14, 2007; together they shared over 58 years of marriage.
Betty was born in McSherrystown on March 21, 1929, and was the daughter of the late Linus M. and Estella A. (Noel) Kuhn. She graduated from Delone Catholic High School Class of 1947 and worked for Lutheran Social Services as a home health aide. Betty was also a parishioner of Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in McSherrystown and a member of Golden Visions Senior Center in Hanover.
Betty is survived by her children, Craig J. Arter and wife Rebecca, and Patricia Angel and husband Richard Jr.; her grandchildren, Jodi Bunty and Ryan Kennedy; and her great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Adison, Jovia and Kelsea. Betty was preceded in death by her daughters, Carolyn Jane Arter and Jody Ann Arter; her granddaughter, Megan Elizabeth Angel; and her brothers, Leon Hull, Levere Kuhn, Norman Kuhn and James J. Kuhn.
The family would like to extend a very special “Thank You” to the SpiriTrust Personal Care Staff and the VNA Hospice Staff for the kindness and care shown to our mother throughout her illness.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Betty’s Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown PA 17344, with Fr. Michael Rothan as celebrant. Interment will follow at Annunciation B.V.M. Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown PA 17344.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty’s memory may be made to the Margaret E. Moul Home, 2050 Barley Road, York, PA 17408; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
