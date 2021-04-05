Kim L. (Hartlaub) Meckley, 59, died Sunday, April 4, 2021. She was the wife of Kenneth D. Meckley, her husband of 16 years.
Kim was born June 16, 1961, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late Charles F. and Betty D. (Bixler) Hartlaub.
In addition to her husband Ken, Kim is survived by two sons, Del Meckley and his wife Cindy, and Gary Mathis, all of York; two daughters, Kelly Mathis of York, and Cecelia Hughes of McSherrystown; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and 11 brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. A visitation will be held at the funeral on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
