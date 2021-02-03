Leah Carlene Knowlton, 28, of Central City, Colo., was an amazing and talented woman who was taken from us by violent hands on Jan. 20, 2021; her family and friends are devastated.
Born Feb. 8, 1992, in Baltimore, Md., she was the daughter of Joanne B. “Jody” (Yeager) Knowlton of Rapidan, Va., and the late John Wellington Knowlton. She was a 2010 graduate of Fairfield High School and earned an associate degree from Craven Community College in general sciences.
Leah loved to run and participated in many races over the years, but was most proud of her Norwegian Hiking Badge that challenged her more than anything before, especially considering her rebuilt knee.
Leah enlisted in the Army Reserves and served with the 824th Transportation Unit in Moorehead City, N.C., as a Certified Watercraft Operator Specialist. She was sent on many missions for the Army, including Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, St. Croix and was deployed to Kuwait for a year serving on the USA Five Forks. She served as the ship communications officer, “The Radio Guy,” and insured proper handling of all secret and top secret communications.
In 2019, Leah moved to Colorado and joined the 324th Psy Op’s Unit (Psychological Operations Unit) in Aurora, Colo., where she served the role of a team leader and enjoyed teaching classes such as land navigation. Leah received numerous awards for her military service.
She enjoyed her work at the Coors Brewing Co. in Golden, Colo., most recently in the filtration department and was also one of the company’s trained first responders. Leah enjoyed her home in the Colorado Mountains (9,000 above sea level), her dog Murphy and her love of traveling.
Survivors to this beautiful and successful woman are her mother Jody; sisters, Ruth Knowlton and Carolyn “Carrie” Knowlton, both of Long Pond, Pa., and Gillian Knowlton of Sykesville, Md.; stepmother, Janelyn Knowlton of Sykesville, Md.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the Hanover Seventh Day Adventist Church, 865 Gitts Run Road, Hanover, Pa., with Pastor Lynwood Spangler, officiating, followed by military honors by the Pennsylvania Honor Guard. The family will receive friends on Sunday at the church from noon until 1 p.m. A private interment will be held on Monday, Feb. 8 in the Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air, Md.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
