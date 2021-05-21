Tammy Lewis Gaines, 44, York Springs, passed away at Holy Spirit Hospital after a courageous fight with Type 1 diabetes.
Tammy was the daughter of Gregory and Lynn Lewis of Gettysburg.
In addition to her parents she leaves behind Quentin, 24, and Meadow, 15; one sister Jennifer Gaura; and niece Sierra.
Tammy had a huge heart, she loved nursing and dedicated to helping people at Spring Creek and several other facilities in the area. She also loved her cats.
Tammy was an organ donor and through the Gift of Life she will continue to help others. A Go Fund Me account has been set up to defray funeral costs and to help Tammy’s children.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made at www.gofundme.com, search Tammy Lewis Gaines.
