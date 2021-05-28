The family of Mary Virginia (“GG” “Buff” “Ginny”) McLatchy is saddened to announce her passing on May 25, 2021, at Gettysburg Hospital. Her daughter, Sherry, was at her bedside.
Ginny was born on July, 14, 1938, in Westminster, Maryland. Ginny’s parents, Julius Phillips King Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Rosalie Allender King, preceded her in death. Also preceding her death was her sister Rosalie Allender King Luby.
Ginny lived an incredible, active, full life in Gettysburg, with her husband of 50 years John “Silver Bullet” McLatchy. Jack and Ginny had four children, Kevin, Sherry, John and Tim.
Ginny had quite the variety of jobs after nursing school, becoming the only female fork lift driver at Random House in Westminster, Md. Ginny was also a bartender and managed an apartment complex with Jack in Harrisburg, Pa.
Ginny’s true passion was her family and her friends. With 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, it was Ginny who always made them laugh, whether it was pool volleyball or talking over a cold beer, it was always a good time.
Ginny’s second passion was playing cards with her friends, and passion would be putting it lightly. Whether it was Mah-Jong, Tonk, Pekono, Canasta, Bridge, Pitch or any type of poker game, Ginny was at the table with a cold drink and nickels, dimes or quarters. Ginny liked to win but was never that upset when she lost.
Ginny also loved the humane society, playing pickle ball, swimming, and going to the YWCA. Her greatest love besides her family were all the German Shepherds she and Jack brought into their home. When you came to the house there was always one, two, or even three of them greeting you at your car.
Ginny is survived by her daughter Sherry McLatchy of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; her daughter-in-law Catherine McLatchy of Wilmington, North Carolina; her son Timothy “Tim” McLatchy and his wife Johanna of Fairfax, Virginia; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Her husband John McLatchy and her beloved sons, Kevin and John McLatchy preceded her in death.
Ginny had such an impact on everyone she ever met. Her infectious laugh, fun-loving spirit and willingness to go anywhere, any time and do anything were part of her heart-warming and loving personality. Please don’t mourn or have sorrow over Ginny’s passing; she wouldn’t be smiling if she knew we weren’t. Ginny had a saying “One tear is enough, two tears are too many.”
Please join us in celebrating Ginny’s 83 year years of life on June 5, 2021, from 12:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mansion House 1757 in Fairfield. We invite you to come with a smile on your face and a good story about Ginny. The family thanks you in advance for any consideration of gifts and wishes to have all contributions sent to the Adams County SPCA in Gettysburg.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
