David Allen Hull, 67, of Gettysburg, died suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 29, 2021. David was the son of the late John A. Hull and the late Gladys Miller Hull, of Gettysburg.
David graduated from Gettysburg Area High School in 1971. He went on to operate shoe companies in Littlestown and Mount Holly Springs, Pennsylvania. Later, he became a licensed realtor and worked with Ginny Reichart Reality in Hanover. After the passing of his great friend and partner, Ginny Reichart, David went on to found and operate his own business, Hulson Homes, of Hanover, Pennsylvania.
David is survived by his sister, Susanne H. Beily (Alan) of Hanover; his sister, Rhonda Hull Kershner (Brian Sinnett) of Gettysburg; his brother-in-law, Walter Keller, of Gettysburg; and nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his sister, Linda Keller.
The people who love David will miss his wonderful sense of humor, his unique style in telling a story or joke, his free-spirited nature, his generosity, and his unwavering love and devotion for his friends and family.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Benders Union Cemetery, c/o Benders Lutheran Church, 1385 Rentzel Road, Biglerville, PA 17307, for maintenance of the cemetery.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
