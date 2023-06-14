Darla Jean Christopher, 84, of Gettysburg, died Tuesday evening, June 13, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born August 12, 1938, in Vestaburg, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Albert and Ruby (Pierce) Headley. She is survived by her husband, George V. Christopher, of Gettysburg ,to whom she was married for 63 years.
Mrs. Christopher was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Gettysburg. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
In addition to her husband, Darla Jean is survived by her three sons, Scott Christopher and his wife Beth of New Oxford, Timothy Christopher of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Todd Christopher and his wife Barbara of New Oxford; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and her brother, Ray Headley of Manning, S.C.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Trinity United Church of Christ, 60 E. High St., Gettysburg, with the Rev. Dr. Frederick Young officiating. The family will receive friends at a reception in the church hall following services.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
