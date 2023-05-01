Richard E. Bless, 74, passed Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Becker) Bless, his wife of 52 years.
Richard was born August 21, 1948, in Chambersburg, the son of the late Edward and Janet (Landis) Bless.
In addition to his wife Barbara, Richard is survived by his children, Althea Bless of Hanover, Tanny Hugi of McSherrystown, Christopher Bless of Hanover, William Bless of McSherrystown, Jennifer Smith and her husband John of East Berlin, Kimberly Bless of McSherrystown, and Timothy Bless of New Oxford; 17 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Linda “Christine” Stitely of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by a brother, Edward Bless.
A memorial service will be on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 7 p.m., at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 6 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
