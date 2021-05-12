Max Alexander Rufalo, 20, of New Oxford, died suddenly, early Saturday morning May 8, 2021 in New Oxford.
Born October 5, 2000 in Baltimore, he was the son of Keith Rufalo, of Thomasville, and Lisa (Benesch) Rufalo and her husband Scott Reese of New Oxford.
Max was a 2018 graduate of New Oxford High School where he completed the Vo-Tech Criminal Justice Program. He was currently serving in the United States Marine Corps based in Quantico, Va. where he was assigned to Embassy Duty and was part of The Emergency Reaction Strike Force.
In addition to his parents, Max is survived by his sister, Grace Anne Rufalo, and three brothers: Justin Reese, James Daugherty, and Donald Daugherty; his maternal grandmother, Patricia Benesch; step-grandmother, Betty J. Reese, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Joseph E. Benesch, III, and paternal grandparents, Richard and Jean Rufalo.
Funeral services for Max will be held 10 a.m., Monday, May 17, 2021 at The Intersection Church, 1980 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg with Rev. Jeremiah Herbert officiating. Burial with full military honors provided by The Marine Corps League will be at The Pines Cemetery, New Oxford. A public viewing will be held at The Intersection Church on Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 2 to 6 p.m.. Floral arrangements will be accepted at the church. Funeral arrangements are being handled by The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Max’s name may be made to the Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute, 2501 N. Third St., Harrisburg, PA 17110.
