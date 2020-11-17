Glenn E. Ott Sr., 78, of Lewistown, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Nov. 24, 1941, in Helixville and grew up in Biglerville. He was the son of the late Albert and Jean (Miller) Straub.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Mae (Carper) Ott, whom he married June 24, 1989; children, Gerald Baumgardner Jr. and wife Patricia, Jeffrey D. Baumgardner and wife Sue, Wendy Bubb and husband Donald, all of Lewistown, and Kathy Baumgardner-Weigle and husband Darvin of Biglerville; grandchildren, Nathan Baumgardner and wife Aleisa, Jessica Mowery and husband Matt, April Yoder and husband James, Erin Mosser and fiancé Chris Hatter, Derek Wileman, Alisha Tuttle and husband Robert, Alison Harshbarger and husband Adam, and Brett Baumgardner and wife Alexa; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Glenn served in the United States Army from 1959 to 1962.
He was a beloved member of the Pine Glen CMA Church.
Glenn enjoyed being in the garage working on engines and cars. He also enjoyed being outdoors going fishing. He had a love of history; he especially loved the history of Gettysburg. Most of all he loved the Lord.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Pine Glen CMA, with Pastor Dan Spring officiating, and special services by VFW Post 7011.
The family is requesting all who attend to wear a mask or face covering and to follow the current CDC health guidelines.
Arrangements are under the care of Heller-Hoenstine Funeral Homes, Woodlawn, 200 N. Main St., Lewistown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Glenn's memory to the Pine Glen CMA church, 1058 PA-103 N., Lewistown, PA 17044.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at hellerhoenstinefuneralhome.com.
