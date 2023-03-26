John Samuel Reed, 67, of Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at his home.
He was born August 4, 1955, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Joseph and Ethel LaRue Reed. John is survived by his wife of 40 years, Tamara S. “Tammy” Varish Reed.
John was a 1973 graduate of Gettysburg High School. He then enlisted in the US Army where he spent two years and then seven additional years in the Pennsylvania National Guard. Following his service he graduated from Mansfield State University. He was employed at Letterkenny Army Depot for 30 years as an electrical inspector before his retirement.
John enjoyed hunting, particularly at his hunting camp in Potter County, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the Emmitsburg American Legion Post 121, the Gettysburg Moose Lodge 1526, the Fairfield AmVets Post 172, the Gettysburg Fraternal Order of the Eagles 1562, the Frederick Owl’s Club Nest 4002, the Titusville Elks Club 264, and the Adams County Fish and Game.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five brothers and sisters, Joan Gebhart of Gettysburg, Joseph T. Reed Jr. of Galeton, Pa., James Reed of Gettysburg, Sandra Angell of Gettysburg, and Jay Reed of Gettysburg; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by six brothers and sisters, Jack R. Reed, Peggy Breighner, Sally Reed, Susan Boch, Pat Gardner and Betty Baker. John was the youngest of 12 siblings.
Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg, with Fr. Ricky McCarl officiating. Full military honors will be presented by the Allied Veterans Council. A celebration of John’s life will take place following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
