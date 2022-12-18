With deepest sorrow, we announce that Brady Allen Hartlaub, 25, born December 7, 1997, our beloved son, brother, and family member passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022. Those who knew Brady, even just a little, have lost a shining light in their lives.
Brady will be missed by his parents, Mary Ann and Wade Hartlaub, and his brother Travis Hartlaub, all of Littlestown. Brady will also be missed by his loving Pap, aunt, uncles, cousins, and many, many great friends.
Brady was a 2019 graduate of Gettysburg High School, and he attended Typical Life Corporation Program. The simplest pleasures in life, like camping, watching TV, YouTube, collecting hats, printing all kinds of pictures, and most of all, Halloween, brought the greatest joy to Brady. He lived his life to the fullest, and had a way to get people to smile and laugh. We love and miss you so much son and brother. XOXO
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at Chapel Hill Church of God, 4521 Oxford Road, York Springs, with his pastor, Rev. Randy Huber, officiating. Burial will be in East Berlin Union Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, at the church, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chapel Hill Church of God.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
