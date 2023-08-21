Joshua T. Fontes, 47, of Lancaster, Pa., passed away on August 17, 2023. He was born June 25, 1976, to Victor Fontes and Sylvia Matthews in Tucson, Ariz.
Joshua, a fun-loving, hilarious, and passionate friend, is survived by his parents; brother, Daniel; sisters, Jennifer, Jeana, and Samantha; 11 nieces and nephews; girlfriend, Caitlin Hoffman; grandfather, Harry Pringle; and his faithful cats, French Fry and Maggie.
Josh was an accomplished chef, a proud and loving uncle, and a valued member of his aunt and uncle’s Pennsylvania and California family as well (Markus and Judy Pringle, Jeff and Edie Stanley). He was so much fun to be around, always up for a conversation or an adventure with a child-like sense of wonder that made his nieces and nephews adore him too. Some of his favorite adventures were: hiking Sabino Canyon where he grew up in Tucson, Ariz., going to gun shows and Bob Marley festivals, fishing and rollerblading, and rescuing two abandoned and desperate kittens off the street.
He had a big heart, many hobbies, was great at making friends, loved animals, music, and city-gardening, celebrating holidays with his family, and enjoyed fantasy stories like Star Wars, Harry Potter, and Lord of the Rings. His favorite quote was from the movie Highlander, “It’s better to burn out, then to fade away.”
His impact will be forever felt by his family, who loves him dearly. He was a selfless man and a fiercely loyal friend, with a fun sense of humor, always keeping busy and productive. To his friends, he was like family. To his Pennsylvania cousins (Aaron, Abi, and Carman), a brother. His family and friends will remember his jokes, his laugh, his helpful nature, and his big heart.
A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. on August 26, at Freedom Valley Church, 3185 York Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org/donation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.