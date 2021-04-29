Barbara A. Gilliam, 80, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 24, 2021, at her home.
She was born Sept. 4, 1940, in Elma, N.Y., the daughter of Curtis and Ruth Borchert.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Reggie; her beloved children, Laura, Lisa, Dirk and Gordon; a brother, Bob; a sister, Mary Lou; and grandchildren, Alexander, Daniel, Ian, Michael and Margrethe.
Barbara worked for 38 years after which she was an avid gardener and spent 23 retirement years motor homing with Reggie all over Canada and the United States in the summer, and Mexico in the winter. After 21 winters south of the border she ended up living in probably the only Mexican home in Gettysburg.
She enjoyed a long and adventurous life and cherished her family and friends both old and new.
A celebration of Barbara’s life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or donations the family requests that in her memory, you perform an act of kindness for someone in need.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
