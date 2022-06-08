Bernice Smale, 98, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born July 12, 1923, in Ringwood, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Ben and Julia (Rothermel) Justen. Bernice was predeceased by her husband, John Henry Smale, who died in 1962.
She served as an administrative assistant with the Crystal Lake, Ill., School District for many years before her retirement to Gettysburg. Bernice was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg. She enjoyed sewing and making crafts in her spare time.
Bernice is survived by her four children, Terry Smale of Arizona, Sherry Smale-Hunter of Byron Center, Mich., Sue Ann Tanon of Gettysburg, and Mary Jo Scherer of Pawlet, Vt.; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Following cremation, interment with a graveside service will be held at Crystal Lake Memorial Park in Richfield, Ill. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church at a future date.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
