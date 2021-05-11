Jeffrey G. Anderson Sr., age 60, of Biglerville, passed away Friday, May 7, 2021, at York Hospital. He was born Tuesday, Feb. 14, 1961, in Lisle, N.Y., the son of Richard C. Anderson of Springfield, Va., and the late Audrey A. (Glezen) Anderson.
Jeff was formerly employed by Amtrak in Philadelphia for 21 years, as a general foreman for high speed rail where he was fondly known as “Froggy.” He loved going to the beach, astronomy, the Redskins, Penn State, professional wrestling, scary movies, and cruising in his Corvair. He was a devoted Christian, and his greatest joy was being with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Patricia M. (Melvin) Anderson with whom he fell in love from day one. He is also survived by two daughters, Kelly C. and husband Kevin Yohn of Chesapeake, Va., and Katherine J. and husband Ashton Immel of Bellefonte; two sons, Jeffrey G. Jr. and wife Rebecca Anderson of Mechanicsburg, and Roy W. and wife Katarina Anderson of Hanover; six grandchildren and two on the way; one sister, Billie Jo Anderson-Fly of Portsmouth, Va.; and two brothers, Richard C. Anderson of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Roy K. Anderson of Stafford, Va. He was preceded in death by one sister, Jackie Lu Anderson.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Services will be held at the discretion of the family.
Jeff loved his wife and family more than anything and showed it often. He was a father figure to most and a friend to all. He would like to say one last HTTR and WE ARE! His most famous quote was “Have I told you lately that I love you? Because I do. But you already know that.”
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
