Roselyn A. Shreve, 68, of Fairfield, died Wednesday morning, Feb. 18, 2021, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born April 16, 1952, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Nelson and Anna (Warren) Fickes.
Roselyn retired from Knouse Foods in 2018 after 26 years of service. In her free time she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and her biggest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her five sons, Timothy Sites, Jonathan Sites, Troy Sites, Chad Sites, and Nathan Shreve; 10 grandchildren, Grace, Haley, Madie, Josh, Cameron, Ashtyn, Autumn, Emily, Travis, and Trevor; one great-grandchild, Easton; one sister, Vonnie Monterroso and her husband Oscar; and four brothers, Denny Fickes and his wife Geneva, Mike Fickes, Jeff Fickes, and Gene Fickes. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kerm Fickes and Chester Fickes.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at the St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fairfield, with Rev. Mickey Barlow officiating. The family is planning a celebration of Roselyn’s life at a picnic to be scheduled at a later time in the spring or summer.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.