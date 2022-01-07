Martha Jane nee’ Myers Plymire of New Oxford, died early, Friday, December 31, 2021, at Cross Keys Village—the Brethren Home Community, New Oxford.
Jane was born on February 22, 1937, in Red Lion, Pennsylvania, to Walter and Mary nee’ Haugh Myers.
Jane attended public schools in York, Pennsylvania, graduating from William Penn Senior High School, aka York High, in 1955. Jane attended Millersville University (Millersville, Pennsylvania) graduating in 1959 with a degree in elementary education. She taught in elementary classrooms in various locations from York to Dayton, Ohio.
On June 17, 1961, at Trinity United Methodist Church in York, Pennsylvania, she was married to Larry M. Plymire with whom she shared 48 years of pastoral ministry, mostly within the Baltimore-Washington Conference of the United Methodist Church.
Jane is survived by her spouse, Larry, of Cross Keys Village; by a son, Steven Dalton Plymire, of Hanover, Pennsylvania; three nieces; two nephews; a great-niece; two great-nephews; and two great-great-nieces.
A celebration of Jane’s life is being planned for a future date.
In honoring your memory of Jane, please consider making a contribution to the Good Samaritan Fund of Cross Keys Village—the Brethren Home Community, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350-9582
Arrangements made by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, Pa., Sykesville, Md.
