Joseph M. Waite, age 76, of Orrtanna, passed away June 8, 2022, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born June 16, 1945, in Baltimore, Md., a son of the late James H. and Charlotte (Bush) Waite.
Joseph was a truck driver and owned Waite Transportation. He served in the US Air Force, and was a member of Orrtanna United Methodist Church, life member of the Adams County Fish and Game, life member of the Fairfield AMVETS, 50-year member of the Cashtown Community Fire Department, member of the Eagles, Aerie 1562, in Gettysburg, and member of the American Legion Post 202 in Gettysburg.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 56 years, Faye (Melhorn) Waite of Orrtanna; son, Todd Waite and wife Dawn of Hanover; daughter, Traci and husband Rance Lochbaum of McKnightstown; grandchildren, Brett Waite and wife Brooke of Hanover, Nathan Waite and wife Lauren of Dillsburg, and Luke Lochbaum of McKnightstown; and great-grandchildren, Kailee and Khloe Waite of Dillsburg and one due later this year. He is also survived by his stepsister, Shirley Monroe of York. Joseph was preceded in death by his brother, James Waite; sister, Linda Waite; and stepmother, Pauline Waite.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
At Joseph’s request, there will be no viewing or services.
