Gerald L. “Jerry” Anderson, 83, passed Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Homewood at Plum Creek in Hanover.
Jerry was born Dec. 28, 1937, in Latimore Township, the son of the late Roy R. and Hilda S. (Lausch) Anderson.
Jerry was known as the “Bologna Man” and the “Bologna Buggy Man” to many that bought his bologna and cheese. He sold to many people over the nearly 40 years at combined locations that started with the Silver Springs Flea Market, Morningstar Markets and recently Williams Grove Flea Market. He attended many seasonal events including Dillsburg Farmers Days, Holly Days, New Oxford’s Antique Day, East Berlin Days, Blaine’s Days and many other events. Jerry early on in his life was a very successful go-cart racer. He traveled up and down the East Coast Racing. He enjoyed snowmobiling with his family and friends, especially in Potter Co., and he was an avid hunter. Jerry was partners with his sister, Joanne Lehr, owning Anderson and Lehr Meats. They processed meats for local customers in the area and also attended Penn Street Market in York for well over 40 years. This was a business their father started during the Great Depression. Jerry worked for Cabin Hollow Butcher Shop and Warrington Farms where he hauled cattle from as far away as Maryland and Virginia. He will be best remembered for his kind and caring personality and his gentle nature, sense of humor and wonderful smile.
Jerry is survived by a daughter, Kristi L. Anderson and her wife Amy of Gettysburg; a son, Brad L. Anderson of Red Lion; his companion, Helen M. Myers of East Berlin; and her son, Ronald L. Myers of Hunterstown. He was predeceased by a son, Terrell L. “Terry” Anderson, a grandson, Joseph A. Anderson, and two sisters, Joanne Lehr and Jane Asper.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 306 Harrisburg St, East Berlin, East Berlin. Burial will be in Red Run Cemetery in East Berlin. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions made to Special Olympics of PA, Adams County, 37 Bittern Dr, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
