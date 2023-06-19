Mary J. (Snyder) Clark Wierman, of Hanover, passed away on June 15, 2023, at the age of 100.
She was the loving mother of Sandra Clark, James Clark and his wife Kitty, Wayne “Tim” Clark and his wife Molly, and Charles “Joe” Clark and his wife Jo. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Wierman; her foster son, Norman White; five sisters; one brother; and her parents, Augustus and Hilda Snyder.
Mary was known as “Jim” to many, receiving the nickname from her father who said the next child would be a boy named Jim. And so, it became Mary’s life-long nickname. She grew up learning the values of hard work, dedication, and love for family, friends, people, and the Church.
Mary was married to Charles “Todd” Clark and they lovingly raised five children, one daughter and four sons, one of which was fostered. She and Charles divorced; she later married James R. Wierman, who passed away in 1991.
During her career, Jim was proprietor of Middleburg Sewing Factory’s cafeteria and later Jim’s Restaurant, which was located at the former Kuhn Brothers Truck Stop at Cross Keys, New Oxford, where the Turkey Hill convenience station operates today. She owned the business for approximately 30 years until its closing and her retirement.
Jim was an avid volunteer at Hanover Hospital and St. Vincent de Paul Church in Hanover where she sponsored countless fundraisers, pioneered the parish’s first bingo program, and made delicious homemade pies and baked goods to benefit the church and community. She participated in bingo weekly until its pausing in 2020.
In 2002, Jim received the Church’s “Woman of the Year” award to honor her faithful service. Over the years, she openly welcomed guests to her home, where she treated everyone like family, including three exchange students, two from Italy and one from Finland. Her love and passion for service to others has touched the lives of many. She will forever be remembered for the care and joy she gave to us all!
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing in celebration of Mary’s life on Wednesday, June 21, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, and on Thursday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 220 Third St., Hanover, PA 17331, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m.
Interment will be at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Mary’s memory to St. Vincent de Paul Church, at the above address, would be appreciated.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.