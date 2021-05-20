Aurelia J. Currens passed May 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She joined her husband George C. Currens Jr., who passed in February of 2020, after 71 years of marriage.
Aurelia would have celebrated her 95th birthday on June 11.
Aurelia was a life time member of the Greenmount Volunteer Fire Company where she spent many hours volunteering and was best known for her coleslaw and pies.
Aurelia most of all loved her family and was always willing to watch her generations of grandchildren, enjoyed attending their activates, cooking and sewing for them. She showed her family constant love, support and was proud of them.
Aurelia is survived by one sister, JoAnn V. Miller, and was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Jean and Wayne Rhodes.
She is also survived by children Kathy (Robert) Harrison and Gary (Susan) Currens, and was preceded in death by one son Terry Currens. Grandchildren Wade (Lori) Currens and Tia (Chad Asper) Hay that she raised as her own. Four additional grandchildren, Karen (Nick) Gebhart, Jennifer Bothe, Devin Currens and Caleb Currens. Eight great-grandchildren she loved very much Ruger, Shawnee, Lucas, Lacey, Lexie, Megan, Kendra and Caitlin. One step-great-grandson and 11 great-great-grandchildren and three step-great-great-grandchildren, all of which stole their grandmother’s heart.
The family will have a private graveside service. Friends and family are encouraged to attend a celebration of George and Aurelia’s lives at the Currens’ home on Emmitsburg Road on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
