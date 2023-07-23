Rebecca S. “Becky” Myers, 76, of Hanover, Pa., died peacefully, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at UPMC Hanover with her family by her side.
Born August 12, 1946, in Hanover, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Ralph E. Sr. and Lillian M. (Spirindonof) Warner. Becky was the loving wife of the late Francis O. Myers Sr., with whom she shared 61 years of marriage until his passing on March 2, 2023.
Becky was a member of Harvest Time Temple, Hanover, Pa. She enjoyed raising her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Becky is survived by her children, Francis O. Myers Jr. and wife Melanie of Glenville, Pa., Donald E. Myers and wife Diana of Hanover, Pa., Michael A. Myers and wife Lily of Hanover, Pa., Tina M. Myers and companion James Peters of Dover, Pa., Angela Alexander and husband Jeffery of Fairfield, and Linda Wagaman of Biglerville; grandchildren, Nicole (Myers) Pegram and husband Timothy, Bambi (Manning) Kearney and husband Willie, Fawn Manning, Casey Manning and companion Tyler, Matthew Manning and wife Laci (Ernst), Timothy Manning and wife Irene (Garcia), Brittany (Myers) Sheely and husband Justin, Brandon Myers and companion Kelsey Baer, Danielle Myers, and Heather Strausbaugh; 22 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Ralph Warner, Larry Warner, Mattie Wherley, Linda Wagner and husband Bill, all of Hanover, Pa., Shirley Mummert and husband Earl of Glenville, Pa.; and a long-time friend, Gloria Thomas of East Berlin. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and Jeffery Warner; and brother-in-law, Bill Wherley.
A funeral service to celebrate and remember Becky will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Harvest Time Temple, 700 Black Rock Road, Hanover, Pa., with the Rev. Fred Mummert officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, Pa. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held 12-1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the church.
Contributions may be made in Becky’s memory to Windy Hill Senior Center, 1472 Roth’s Church Road, Spring Grove, PA 17362; or Harvest Time Temple, 700 Black Rock Road, Hanover, PA 17331.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
