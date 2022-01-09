Lucille Bobbi Leila Collins, 82, of Littlestown passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at The Gardens at Gettysburg with her family by her side.
Born April 29, 1939, in Sneedville, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Cass and Ora (Blanton) Bunch. She was the wife of Lewis Junior Collins, who she married Aug. 12, 1957, and who predeceased her on April 7, 1993.
Bobbi worked as a caregiver at Longview nursing home in Manchester, Westminster Nursing Home and Fairhaven in Sykesville. She was a social butterfly who enjoyed bingo, shopping and talking on the phone, doing craft projects with her grandchildren, spending time with her family (which she loved), especially cooking for everyone, doing word search puzzles, listening to “old” country and gospel music, reading and coloring in adult coloring books.
Surviving her are her children Melisha Martinez (partner, Sandy Valentine), David Collins (wife, Terri), and Ricky Collins (wife, Belinda); and grandchildren, Shane (wife, Heather), Erika, JJ, Ty, Codie, and Christopher; and great-grandchildren Lily Rose, Hunter, Kori and Axel; and numerous friends, companions, nieces and nephews; as well as longtime friend Taylor Cannon.
Along with her husband, Bobbi was predeceased by her daughter Deborah Ann Collins; and her six brothers and her sister, leaving her the last of her immediate family.
The family will welcome friends on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, MD 21157. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Glasgow officiating. Interment will follow at Emmanuel Baust Church Cemetery, Tyrone, MD.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
