Michael William Schaefer Sr., 61, passed away on July 9, 2021, of natural causes in his Gettysburg home.
Anyone who knew Michael, knew that he was a kind, history loving jokester. Michael was a retired FBI background investigator and enjoyed spending his off time as a volunteer for the Gettysburg National Park Service for the past 24 years.
Michael is survived by his three children, Courtney Schaefer, Michael Schaefer Jr., and Ashlee Evans. He was a proud grandfather to his grandson, Ethan Evans, and his soon-to-be second grandson.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Florence Schaefer, as well as his two siblings, Robert Schaefer Jr. and Margie Schafer.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 25, at the Gettysburg National Park Service amphitheater. The address is West Confederate Avenue, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Please contact Courtney Schaefer at (828) 335-0766 with any questions about directions or the service.
