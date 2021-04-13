Ennis Samuel Hastings Jr., 77, of Gettysburg, passed away on March 25, 2021, at Gettysburg Hospital.
Born on April 27, 1943, in Ocean City, Md., he was the son of the late Ennis Samuel Hastings and the late Myrtle Marie Hastings.
He is survived by a sister, Lillian (Sue) and her husband Bob Applegate; a nephew, James Robert and his wife Hunh Applegate; and a niece, Suzanne and her husband Michael Wawrzyniak.
Sam was always fun to be around and he always made people smile and laugh. Sam was always available to help his friends and neighbors whether it was taking them to a store or an appointment or even moving furniture. Sam was a special brother, uncle, friend and neighbor. He will be missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gettysburg Cancer Center, 20 Expedition Trail #101, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Funeral services are private at this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.