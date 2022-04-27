Jackie J. Bowers, 87, of Littlestown died Tuesday April 26, 2022, at UPMC Hanover. He was the husband of Janet M. Crouse Bowers, who died January 28, 2008.
Born June 1, 1934, in Littlestown, Jack was the son of the late Thevan S. and Hattie R. Wentz Bowers.
He served in the U. S. Army in the 1950s. Jackie worked for Windsor Shoe of Littlestown for 22 years and retired from Schindler Elevator in 1997, after 27 years of service.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Jo Ann Crouse; his companion, Erma Shriver; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Pauline Kehr, Kathleen Morehead and Anna Louise Rippean; and brother James Bowers.
Jackie liked dancing, country music, and woodworking. He was a member of St. Mary’s UCC, Silver Run, the Littlestown Fire Company, VFW and Eagles, Fairfield AMVETS, and the Gettysburg Moose.
There will be a private graveside service and inurnment at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Silver Run with the Rev. Samuel Chamelin officiating.
Memorial contributions have been asked to go to St. Mary’s U.C.C., 1441 E. Mayberry Road, Westminster, MD.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.