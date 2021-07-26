Richard F. “Spider” Groft, 83, of Hanover, Pa., entered God’s eternal care, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at UPMC Hanover Hospital, with his loving family by his side.
Born August 29, 1937, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Francis L. and Anna R. (McGlaughlin) Groft. He was the loving husband of Cheryl D. (Heller) Groft, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage.
Spider was a 1955 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. He worked as a factory worker at SKF for 35 years, retiring in 2000.
Richard was a life member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #1406, the McSherrystown Home Association, and the Hanover Home. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his loving family.
In addition to his loving wife Cheryl, Spider is survived by his children Scott A. and wife Etsuko Groft of Hanover, Pa., and Vanessa A. (Black) Stephens of Erie, Pa. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Carolyn Waite, Masa Groft, and Toshi Groft. Richard is survived by his siblings, Edward Groft, Timothy Groft, Vickie McMahon, and Connie Stonesifer. He was preceded in death by a brother, George Groft, and his sister Debra Yealey.
Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
