Thelma S. Strausbaugh, 70, of New Oxford, formerly of Fairfield, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Genesis Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg.
She was born April 9, 1952, in Martinsburg, W.Va., the daughter of the late Harry Hahn and Frances Holton. Her husband of 48 years, Melvin “Buster” Strausbaugh, died in 2020.
Thelma was a devoted homemaker raising her family. After she raised her children she was employed at Bonanza Steak House for 15 years. She enjoyed making picture albums, cooking, Bluegrass music and reading newspapers. But most of all she loved time with her husband, children and her grandpuppies. She was a former member of Friends Creek Church of God in Emmitsburg, Md.
Thelma is survived by two daughters, Angela Beaman and her husband Shawn of New Oxford, and Robin Stratton and her husband Frank of Fairfield; two sons, Lemual Kindle and his wife Tena of West Virginia, and Bobby Kindle and his wife April of Hagerstown, Md.; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Lesa Zani.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield, with Rev. Ronald Martin officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, January 28, from noon until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to help defray expenses. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
