Sally Ann Becker (Strimaitis), 61, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at UPMC Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pa., after struggling with metastatic breast cancer. Sally was born February 2, 1961, to the late Vito Edward Strimaits and Mary Helen Novitsky. She is survived by her brother Vito Strimaits (Diane), and preceded in death by her sister Susan Shuff.
She graduated from Cedar Cliff High School in 1979.
Sally was a long time resident of East Berlin and New Oxford. She had a career in foodservice and worked for many years at Cross Keys Diner and Rosie’s Restaurant, both in New Oxford.
Sally is survived by her seven children, Jessica Watts (John), Fred Becker (Amy), James Becker (Shannon), Krystal Hanley (Nickolas), David Baker (Leigh), Michael Baker, and Jeffery Bowers. She is survived by her nine grandchildren, Drake, Kailey, Alison, Riley, Liam, Nolan, Josephine, Rory, and Morgan; as well as six grand-puppies, a guinea pig, and 14 chickens. She is survived by nieces, Diana, Caitlin, Sam, Athena, Laraiyna, and Leylah; and nephews, Scott, Remington, Beau, Oliver, Maverick and Alex.
Sally will be remembered as a mother to everyone and a helper to anyone. She was never out of place and could make anywhere home. She could make anyone feel good with her kindness and smile. She was never short of I Love You’s and she meant it. Sally was an unpredictable and sporadic adventurer and loved to rent a sports car to make the trip.
She discovered a Garmin step counter a few years ago and from then on did anything she had to from walking up and down the driveway, taking the kids on walks, collecting sticks and pine cones, or going to get an egg roll, in order to reach her daily goal — some days up to 15 miles! Each day ended with a hefty bowl, or two, of ice cream. She enjoyed her drama and was always convinced she was right about everything. She supported her kids however she could and above all else, she just wanted them to be happy.
To say Sally will be missed is an understatement. Her absence will be felt for years to come.
Sally will be cremated at House of Paradise Cremation and Funeral Services Inc., Pittsburgh Pa.
The family will have a private celebration of life ceremony. Her ashes will be spread at an undisclosed location.
