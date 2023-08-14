Constance “Connie” Marie (Saraino) Canute, 88, died July 27, 2023, at her home after a brave battle with Leukemia.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, on March 9, 1935, to Marion and Gaetano Saraino, she was the oldest of seven siblings and very proud of her Italian heritage. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leonard, in 1996; her son, Christopher, in 2018; and siblings, Carmela Florence, Joseph, and Ben.
Surviving are her dear ones, daughter Cheryl Michon (Anthony) of Massachusetts, Jeanine Canute of Gettysburg; and grandchildren, Sean (Alex) of Massachusetts, Benjamin Canute, triplets, Katy (Cody), Amber (Dan) and Laura; a brother, Michael Saraino; and a sister, Mary Saraino Hult, all deeply cherished.
She served in the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) during the Korean Conflict and considered this one of the highlights of her life.
She is a proud member of the American Legion. Connie was an active member of the St. Francis Xavier Parish, having served on the board of the Parish Council of Catholic Women (PCCW), St. Vincent de Paul ministry, Prison ministry, and as Extraordinary minister of the Holy Eucharist to the Gettysburg Hospital, and volunteered in the parish office.
She was a unit clerk at the Gettysburg Hospital and then worked for the Adams County Winery for over 12 years as a tasting room attendant, enjoying interaction with customers. A daily Mass attendant, the best way to start her day, followed by meeting with dearest friends, Joyce and Rita at the coffee house was special.
So many good friends, a loving, caring parish family, and pride in her children and grandchildren were all joys and blessings in her life.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, August 19, 2023, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery.
If you choose, donations may be made to St. Francis Xavier Parish or School, 455 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.