Melvin C. Hewitt Sr., age 86, of Fairfield, passed away at his home on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, after a long illness.
Born April 2, 1935, in Thurmont, Maryland, he was the son of the late Melvin J. and Charlotte (Donnelly) Hewitt. Melvin was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Patricia (Topper) Hewitt, who died in 2019.
Melvin had worked for St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield for 40 years before his retirement. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and was also active with their Men’s Club.
Melvin’s other memberships included Fairfield Fire Company (life member), Fairfield AmVets and the Adams County Fish & Game Association.
He is survived by his children, Brenda Naugle of Fairfield, and Melvin C. Hewitt Jr. of McKnightstown; five grandchildren, Brian Neiderer, Michael Neiderer, Alex Hewitt, Laura Naugle and Anthony Hewitt; five great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Madelynn, Marleigh, Noah and Jordan; two sisters, Doris Hewitt Knott and Kathy Hewitt Wolfe, both of Thurmont, Md.; and three brothers, Jerry D. Hewitt of Thurmont, Monroe Hewitt of Emmitsburg, Md., and James Hewitt of Taneytown, Md.; and a number of nieces and nephews. Melvin was predeceased by two sisters, Evelyn Hewitt Greene and Mary Hewitt Little; and a brother Lee Hewitt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 23, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, with Fr. Peter DiTomasso as celebrant. A public viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday at the church ,and a private family viewing will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield. Interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 256 Tract Road, Fairfield, PA 17320 to celebrate Masses in Melvin’s honor.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.