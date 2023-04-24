Donna Marie (Gochenour) Taylor ended her earthly journey on March 19, 2023. Born June 21, 1950, she was the beautifully devoted wife of Scott William Taylor Sr. for 55 years. Together they raised two children. Scott William Taylor Jr. (deceased 1985), and Danette “Dani” Lea Taylor-Evans (husband, Franklin “Chip” Evans) of Carlisle.
For the last 20 years, her world has revolved around celebrating the joy of being a grandmother to Chapin Scott Taylor (20), Lydan Douglas Taylor-Evans (18), and Alyanna Donna Montgomery (16), all of Carlisle.
Donna’s life was devoted to service, particularly to young people, the hungry, and her church. She served in Job’s Daughters International since 1981, from the local Bethel, throughout the state, and internationally. She taught Sunday school at St. James Lutheran Church in Gettysburg and served on the council at St. James Lutheran Church in Wenksville with much of her service focusing on nurturing others. She and Scott have maintained the food boxes at the church and often provided meals and refreshments for the congregation and guests. Donna also worked tirelessly at the food bank in Gettysburg where she gave love, hope, and food to every client.
Donna and Scott made a beautiful life together, working together to build Taylor’s Trading Post, caring for their family, friends, and strangers, and living in faith. Donna left this Earth on her own terms after decades of medical battles that she conquered one by one, earning the reputation of a medical Energizer Bunny. After this final battle, she wanted everyone to know that she was not a quitter, but she joyfully embarked on her next journey, joining her beloved Scotty in the glorious afterlife with the Lord to whom she gave praises even on her most difficult days.
She is survived by four siblings, Stanley R. Gochenour Jr. (wife, Susie), Margaret “Pegg” Gardner (husband, Frank, deceased), Deana Wolfe (husband, Michael), and Steven Gochenour (wife, Jennifer); as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Scotty; parents, Hellen Audrey Adams Gochenour and Stanley Russell Gochenour Sr.; and brother, Douglas Preston Gochenour.
Professional Services have been entrusted to the Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville.
A celebration of life will be on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the St. James Lutheran Church, 2017 Wenksville Road, Biglerville, PA 17307, with Rev. Susan E. Scott officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Donna to Upper Adams Food Pantry, c/o Phil Wagner, P.O. Box 544, 99 N. Main Street, Biglerville, PA 17307; or Wenksville Lutheran Church for Food Box or John’s Meals, c/o Carol Rex, P.O. Box 449, Bendersville, PA 17306.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
