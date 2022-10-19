James E. Gross, 95, of Biglerville, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born June 15, 1927, in Blaine, Ohio, the son of the late Albert and Dorothy Beebe Gross. Jim’s wife of 50 years, Mary Louise Gross, died in 2006.
Jim was a veteran of the United States Navy during World War II serving in the Asiatic-Pacific Theater. He also had the honor of serving on the USS Missouri right after World War II. For 40 years he was employed for PennDOT until his retirement. Following his retirement he trucked apples around the region for Lee Wagaman. He was a member of the Hanover American Legion. Jim enjoyed bowling, hunting and fishing and working on his own farm.
Mr. Gross is survived by two daughters, Susan A. Dillman and her husband James of Gettysburg, and Jennifer L. Gross and her husband Steven Gochenour of Biglerville; three grandchildren, Brittney Gardner, Samantha Jackson, and Stacee Wolf; and a sister, Betty Jean Walters of DeLand, Fla.
A graveside memorial service for close friends and family will take place Friday, October 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Rick Smith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the USO at uso.org/donate.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.