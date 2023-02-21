Shirley Elaine Wirth, age 77, of Gettysburg, passed away February 18, 2023, at home. She was born April 27, 1945, in Gettysburg, to the late Merle S. and Edna V. (Patterson) Tressler.
Shirley was a cardiology technician at Gettysburg Hospital for over 30 years. She was a member of Greenstone Apostolic Church and enjoyed crafting, traveling, gardening, reading and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son, Andrew L. Wirth and wife Amy of Shippensburg; daughter, Amy L. Wirth of Gettysburg; grandchildren, Adam Briggs, Ashley Rummel and Austin Wirth; great-granddaughter, Emmalynn Rummel; and these siblings, Linda Alexander of Biglerville, Judy Carey of Biglerville, Patti Williams of Orrtanna, Vicki Yantis and husband Bill of New Oxford, Jenny Keckler and husband Jerry of New Oxford, Sam Tressler and wife Kim of Emmitsburg, Md., and Melanie Tressler of Gettysburg.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where funeral service will be held Friday, February 24, 2023, at 2 p.m. Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until time of service. Rev. Eugene Cline will officiate. Interment will follow at Fairfield Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Apostolic Church, PO Box 209, Blue Ridge Summit, PA 17320.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
