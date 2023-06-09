Gregg William Boehne, of Gettysburg, died peacefully, surrounded by family, in the early hours of June 8, 2023, at the Brookside facility at Cross Keys Village.
Gregg was born in Nyack, New York, on October 30, 1947, to parents John William (Bill) and Audrey Boehne. After a fondly-remembered early childhood in Cleveland, Gregg grew up in the Silver Spring area, as his father continued a career as a chemist with the FDA. Post high school, he attended the Pennington School in New Jersey before matriculating at Dickinson College in Carlisle, majoring in English education. It was at Dickinson that he met his wife of 53 years, Ruth Munch Boehne.
After college graduation, Gregg and Ruth settled in Gettysburg where they would stay and raise their family. Gregg found his life-long professional passion at Hanover Senior High School where he helped found the gifted education program, taught Honors English, coached the Debate Team, and oversaw the AV department, running the backstage program for all theatrical productions. For 33 years, his students knew “Mr. Boehne” as someone to count on to challenge, encourage, and inspire them. In his classroom, his “kids” found a culture of inclusion, acceptance, and mutual respect. In retirement he maintained relationships with many students and loved hearing about their futures.
Outside of the classroom, Gregg placed a premium on community involvement. An active member of Gettysburg/Adams County Torch Club, Gregg’s constant curiosity and unique knowledge base found a home both to learn and share. Joining the Girl Scouts to participate with his daughters, he helped plan and oversee summer programs and general improvements for Camp Happy Valley in Fairfield. For close to two decades, he was a volunteer and board member for Adams-Hanover Counseling Services, later True North Wellness. Continuing his passion for education, Gregg co-founded the Gettysburg chapter of scholarship organization Dollars for Scholars with Ruth, which in its almost 20-year history has provided over $1,000,000 to local youth.
Gregg is survived by his wife Ruth; daughter, Kara Boehne-Miele and her husband Peter Miele, and daughter Katie Boehne-Barnes, her husband Brett, and grandson Parker Barnes; sister, Lynne Battin; niece, Chloe Battin; and a loving collection of cousins, extended family, and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Brookside facility for providing Gregg with a comfortable home at the end of his life and providing support and love to the entire family during the difficult times.
“You can do no great things, only small things with great love.” Mother Teresa
Following a private burial, a memorial service celebrating Gregg’s life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, June 16, at the Church of the Abiding Presence, on the Gettysburg campus of the United Lutheran Seminary, Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m., prior to the service. A reception will follow at the seminary refectory.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boehne Family Scholarship, Gettysburg Area Dollars for Scholars, ℅ Brenda Heberling, 148 Twin Lakes Drive, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Additionally, a fund benefiting the students of Hanover Public School District will be established. Information about donations will be made available by the family at a later date.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.