Douglas D. Flynn, 77, of Gettysburg, passed peacefully on Monday, Feb. 15, at his home. Doug was the son of the late David and Mary (Martin) Flynn. He was married to Bonnie (Kint) Flynn for more than 46 years.
He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He was a graduate of Delone High School. After working construction early in his life, Doug retired from Westinghouse/Schindler Elevator after 30 years.
Doug enjoyed hunting, gardening and tinkering with tools. He especially enjoyed trips to Sebring, Florida, in the winter.
Doug is survived by his two daughters, Davida Lawrence and Diana (Mike) Henry, and son Jamie (Laurie) Flynn. He also has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID pandemic, a time of celebration of Doug's life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.