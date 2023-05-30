Kristine Ebbert

Kristine Marie Ebbert, age 46 of Biglerville, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023 at York Hospital. She was born Monday, November 22, 1976 in Gettysburg to Ronald G. and Deborah A. (Housel) Ebbert of Biglerville.
Kristine was a graduate of Biglerville High School. She loved animals, comedy television shows, her excursions with her caretaker Jess, helping push wheelchairs at the Lutheran home and family gatherings.
Surviving in addition to her parents are one sister, Jennifer A. Kane and her husband Jeffrey of Biglerville; one brother, Bryan E. Ebbert and his wife Amanda of Mechanicsburg; one neice, Amanda Kane; four nephews, Anthony and Jack Kane, and Ethan and Aiden Ebbert; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville.
A public viewing will be held Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., Bendersville
A funeral service will be Friday June 2, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 38 North High Street, Arendtsville, PA 17303 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Ben Siebert officiating. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 38 Noth High Street, P.O. Box 309, Arendtsville, PA 17303 or Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
