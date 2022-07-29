S. Jean L. Holtz, SSJ (formerly S. Charles Immaculate, SSJ), July 26, 2021, age 93. Daughter of the late Charles and Sophia (Dugan) Holtz. Sister of Lois Hottle, Carol Holtz, Barbara Collingworth and the late Margaret Holtz. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and members of her Congregation, the Sisters of St. Joseph.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 10:30 a.m. Services are private but will be livestreamed from the Saint Joseph Villa website, www.stjosephvilla.org.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sister’s name to Saint Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.
Condolences may be shared at www.kollerfuneralhome.com
