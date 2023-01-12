Thomas C. Sanders Sr. of Fairfield passed away peacefully at Gettysburg Hospital on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. He was the beloved husband of 31 years to Mary H. (Agnello) Sanders.
Born June 16, 1930 in Iron Springs, he was a son of the late Luther C. and Victorine (LaRoche) Sanders.
Mr. Sanders was a member of Good Samaritan Lodge 336 in Gettysburg, Royal Arch Chapter 226 in Gettysburg, Commandery Knights Templar 79 in Gettysburg, Blue Ridge Sportsmen Association, a concert usher for the Gettysburg Civic Chorus, a past member of the Harrisburg Consistery, the Zembo Temple Shrine and the George Washington Council in Chambersburg, as well as a volunteer for Fairfield Meals on Wheels and a Salvation Army bell ringer.
Thomas is survived by: four children, Priscilla A. Dukehart, Patricia E. Garrison, Thomas C. Sanders, Jr. and Susan K. Kiessling; his stepson, David Krebs, Jr.; as well as five grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and step-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: five siblings, Russell, Calvin, William, Frederick and Hazel; his stepson, Timothy Krebs; and his grandson, Donovan.
A graveside memorial service to celebrate Thomas’ life will be planned at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Peters Funeral Home, Inc. in Gettysburg.
