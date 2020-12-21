Lloy E. Brough, 76, of Gardners, passed away Dec. 17, 2020, in the Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg. She was born March 21, 1944, to the late D. Boyd and Esther (Beam) Starner.
Lloy worked 25 years as a lab tech for Pfaltzgraff Plant, Bendersville, and the Snack Bar at Midway Skating. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she was president of Ladies Aid Society. She also served as Judge of Election during election for many years.
Lloy was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, including the Eagles and Phillies and a big supporter of Boiling Springs sports teams, where attendees referred to her as “grandma.” She enjoyed playing the game Parcheesi in her spare time.
Surviving are her loving husband of 58 years, Lloyd W. Brough Jr. of Gardners; children, Debbie Contreras of Carlisle and Duane Brough (Denise) of Gardners; five grandchildren, Kayla and Eric Contreras, Jeri Policano (Chris), Anita Castelow (Mike) and Nicole Greene (Jason); and 7 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings, Galen, Terry, Barry and Sherle Starner. Lloy was preceded in death by her siblings, Delmar, Allen, Lowell, Larry and Benny Starner, and son-in-law Arnold Contreras.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family and burial will be in the Goodyear Cemetery, Gardners.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ladies Aid Society, c/o Mt. Zion Evangelical Luther Church, 4200 Carlisle Road, Gardners, PA 17324.
Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, Pa.
Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.