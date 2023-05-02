Russell E. “Jack” Sharrah Jr., 76, of Biglerville, died Tuesday morning, May 2, 2023, at the York Hospital.
Born March 24, 1947, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Russell and Minnie (Funt) Sharrah Sr. He was the husband of the late Linda K. (Henderson) Sharrah who died October 24, 2009.
Mr. Sharrah was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Adams County Fish & Game, the Fairfield Amvets Post 172 and the American Legion Post 262 where he was Post Adjutant for many years.
He worked for 45 years at Knouse Foods working as a water technician. In his free time he enjoyed working in his garden, golfing, and hunting. Also he made many trips to his cabin in Potter County and the casino with his companion, Erma Weikert.
Jack is survived by his four children, Scott Sharrah and his wife Krista of Biglerville, Keith Sharrah of York, Pa., Heather Walters and her husband Steve of Aspers, and Holly Strait and her husband Eric of Chambersburg, Pa.; his seven grandchildren, Dylan, Kalen, Brandon, Haley, Hayden, Isaac, and Jordon; and his six siblings, Carolyn Bucher, Dave Sharrah, Mike Sharrah, Cindy Moritz, Sandy Sharrah, and Deb Naugle. He was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Martin.
The family will be having a celebration of Jack’s life from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at the American Legion Pavilion, 3030 Table Rock Road, Biglerville.
The Monahan Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
