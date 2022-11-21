Nancy J. Philips, 75, of Gettysburg, died Sunday morning, November 20, 2022, at The Gardens of Gettysburg.
Born February 14, 1947, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Ethel (Overholtzer) Weikert. She was the wife of Robert Philips, of Gettysburg, to whom she was married for 28 years.
Mrs. Philips worked for a number of years at Tommy’s Pizza and then later retired from Dal-Tile where she was a dot mounter. She was a member of the Gettysburg Moose and enjoyed playing bingo.
In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by her two daughters, Deb Souders and her husband Carl of Carlisle, Pa., and Teresa Santay and her husband Chris of Biglerville; five grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; and her two brothers, Jim Weikert of Gettysburg, and Larry Weikert and his wife Renee of Gettysburg. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Lynch; and her three brothers, Howard Weikert, Kenneth Weikert, and Rickie Weikert.
Funeral services, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
