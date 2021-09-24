Muriel R. (Lind) Dunlop, 95, of New Oxford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at the Cross Keys Village Brethren Home Community. She was the loving wife of the late William W. Dunlop; they shared 42 wonderful years of marriage before his passing in 1993.
Born April 28, 1926, in Hackensack, N.J., she was the daughter of the late William H. and Minnie (Haase) Lind.
Mrs. Dunlop was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She cherished her family and loved spending time with them. Throughout her life, Muriel worked as a bookkeeper for Plumbers Union Local 24 in Lodi, N.J., and for Sinclair Oil in New York, N.Y.
In her free time, Mrs. Dunlop enjoyed travelling, having visited almost every state and several countries. Her favorite travels were trips with the family, especially trips to the beach.
Mrs. Dunlop is survived by two sons, Rev. Deacon William H. Dunlop and his wife Amy of Sun Prairie, Wis., and Rev. Bishop James S. Dunlop and his wife Connie of Mechanicsburg. In addition, she is survived by five grandchildren, James A. Dunlop and wife Julie of Gettysburg, Sean P. Dunlop and wife Gaukhar Mukhatzhanova of Vienna, Austria, Jean Archer and husband Brandon of Floresville, Texas, Kelly MacConnell and husband Reed of Mechanicsburg, and William J. Dunlop and wife Betsy of South Elgin, Illinois; and eight great-grandchildren.
Muriel was also preceded in death by her brother, Wilbur H. Lind; and stepmother, Christine (Lind) Taylor.
There will be no public viewing. Following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Muriel R. (Lind) Dunlop will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Community at the Brethren Home, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350; or SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
To share memories of Muriel R. (Lind) Dunlop, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
