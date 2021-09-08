Dale Edward Thomas, age 83 Gettysburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Gettysburg Hospital.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., Bendersville.
Memorial Services will be held Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at 2 p.m., with a visitation from 1- 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 38 N High St, Arendtsville, PA 17303, with Pastor Ben Siebert officiating.
