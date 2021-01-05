Ronald F. Heiser, age 71, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Hanover Hospital from complications due to COVID-19.
Ron was born in Hanover on Oct. 10, 1949, and was the son of the late Ellwood Heiser and Helen (Slagle) Heiser.
He graduated from Delone Catholic High School class of 1967 and earned a B.S. in history from Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Md. He retired from Hanover Foods after many years of employment.
He was a very active member of the McSherrystown Knights of Columbus and was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed golfing, Penn State football, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Chicago Bears, Mount St. Mary’s basketball and all Delone Catholic sports. In his younger years, he coached Little League baseball and youth basketball and also enjoyed umpiring youth baseball.
Ron is survived by his brothers, William E. Heiser and his wife Pamela of Spring Grove, and Stephen A. Heiser of McSherrystown; his sister, Debra A. Long and her husband Robert of Hanover; his brother-in-law Robert Gouker; his nieces and nephews, Andrew Heiser, Jonathan Heiser, Maria Heiser, Jessica Dormstetter, Catherine Vaughan, Elizabeth Trent, Jennifer Baker, Michael Gouker, and Kristine Denney; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Nancy Gouker.
Due to COVID-19, services and interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of McSherrystown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ron’s memory may be made to Delone Catholic High School, 140 S. Oxford Ave., McSherrystown PA 17344.
