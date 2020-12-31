Audrey Adelsberger Sites
July 1, 1942-Dec. 22, 2020
Audrey Adelsberger Sites left this earth to be welcomed home into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. The family thanks the community of friends that have prayed and sent gracious thoughts their way during the last 18 months.
Audrey started her life in Emmitsburg, Md., and grew up surrounded by family and friends in Fairfield. She was a 1960 graduate of Fairfield High School.
She worked for over 20 years as a geriatric nurse, which she discovered to be her passion and true calling.
She loved caring for the Alzheimers’ patients and found joy in being their touch with reality. She cared for her own mother who had dementia for five years before she went home in February of 2018.
She loved Christmas with the lights and decorations, but the light that shines on her now is immeasurable!
She loved to travel and visited every state except Hawaii. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping and working in the yard, and living a country life with goats and horses.
Her family was important to her and she loved them for their unique personalities and was always ready for a laugh when one of the kids or grandkids were acting silly.
Audrey is survived by her two sisters, Vonnie Harbaugh and husband Charlie of Sabillasville, and Marion Binder and husband Jim of Oregon City, Ore.; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Adelsberger of Fairfield; two sons, Dennis Sites of Ocala, Fla., and David Sites and wife Kathy of Bell, Fla.; four grandchildren, Casidy Sites, Brendon Sites and wife Lauren, Mark Sites and wife Mariah, and Megan Stark and husband Garrett; and five great-grandchildren, Chase, Ella, Ryker, and Callie Sites, and Oliver Stark; as well as many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Earl Adelsberger, and her parents, Earl and Helen Adelsberger.
Audrey was placed at rest on Dec. 27, 2020, in a quiet graveside service at Prairie Creek Conservatory Cemetery in Gainesville, Fla.
