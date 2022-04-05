It is with heavy heart we share that Dorothy Lynn (Whipple) Sheffer, 73, peacefully passed away, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Paramount Senior Living in Fayetteville, Pa.
Born August 1, 1948, in Baltimore Md., she was the daughter of the late John and Cecilia (Catau) Whipple. She was a 1965 graduate from Western High School in Baltimore, Md.
Dorothy enjoyed cross stitch, puzzle books, reading Stephen King books, watching the Baltimore Ravens and the Baltimore Orioles. She especially enjoyed spending time, playing cards, and laughing with her family.
Dorothy is survived by one daughter, Heather L. Keller and husband Brian of Orrtanna; one stepson Jake Sheffer and wife Colleen of Arizona; three grandchildren, Sabrina L. Enos of Oklahoma, Brett S. Keller of West Chester University, and Rachel E. Keller of Salisbury University; one sister, Jaqueline Miller and husband Mike of Texas; her best friend, Deb McClellan of Hanover, Pa.; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Per Dorothy's wishes her body will be donated to the Anatomy Gifts Registry of Hanover, Md.
A celebration of life for Dorothy will be held at a later date.
